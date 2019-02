FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has sharply scaled back its role as a correspondent bank, an executive said on Monday, a business line that has dragged the lender into a money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank .

Deutsche Bank’s global correspondent banking portfolio is now around 40 percent smaller than it was in 2016, said Stephan Wilken, Deutsche Bank’s head of anti-financial crime and anti-money laundering. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Christoph Steitz)