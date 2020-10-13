German prosecutors drop money laundering probe against Deutsche Bank managers

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Tuesday they were dropping a money laundering investigation against managers at Deutsche Bank, over its relations with Danske Bank’s Estonian subsidiary, citing a lack of evidence.

The economic crimes unit at the Frankfurt Prosecutor’s Office also fined Deutsche Bank 13.5 million euros ($15.9 million) for being slow to report suspected money laundering in more than 600 cases. ($1 = 0.8490 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)