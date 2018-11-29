Investigators search Deutsche Bank offices on money laundering allegations

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Roughly 170 criminal police officers, prosecutors and tax inspectors on Thursday searched six Deutsche Bank offices in and around Frankfurt on money laundering allegations, the public prosecutor said in a statement.

The investigations are directed against two Deutsche Bank staff members who are alleged to have helped clients set up off-shore firms to launder money gained from criminal deeds, the prosecutor said.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.

Its shares lost 3 percent at 0923 GMT. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Ludwig Burger)