Nov 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Friday appointed Claudio de Sanctis as global head of its wealth management business.

De Sanctis, who was earlier the head of wealth management in Europe for the lender, will also retain his role as chief country officer of Switzerland, the bank said.

Before joining Deutsche Bank, De Sanctis was head of private banking, Europe at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)