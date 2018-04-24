FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Deutsche Bank appoints new COO in ongoing management reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Frank Kuhnke as new chief operating officer, the German lender said on Tuesday, amid a continuing reshuffle of its executive suite.

Kuhnke replaces Kim Hammonds, who stepped down last week, having come under pressure after critical comments she made about the bank became public.

Unlike Hammonds, Kuhnke will not be a member of the management board, but he will regularly attend its meetings, Deutsche Bank said. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Maria Sheahan)

