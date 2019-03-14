Company News
March 14, 2019 / 12:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires digital expert from BNP Paribas

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG on Thursday announced the appointment of digital expert Samar Sen to help drive the bank’s digital strategy for its securities services business.

Sen was previously working as director at BNP Paribas SA in Singapore, helping the development of its virtual assistant “Beatrice”, which uses artificial intelligence to automate client request types.

Sen, who joined Deutsche Bank on Feb. 20, will focus on digital strategy using artificial intelligence and distributed ledger technology. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph; Editing by James Emmanuel)

