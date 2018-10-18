UPDATE 1-MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires software banker from Mizuho

(Adds Mizuho spokesman declined to comment)

By Liana B. Baker

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said on Thursday it has hired Matthew Upton, an investment banker at Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group, to focus on software deals.

Just about every investment bank has been scrambling to hire bankers specializing in software companies to keep up with demand from clients across industries which are grappling with technological changes.

Upton, a managing director based in San Francisco, will report to Mark Keene, Deutsche Bank’s global co-head of technology, media and telecom investment banking, according to an internal memo that a spokeswoman confirmed.

A Mizuho spokesman declined to comment.

At Mizuho, Upton founded the software and technology services group and covered middle and large cap companies and financial sponsors.

Upton joined Mizuho in 2016 from Nomura and has also worked at Bank of America Corp.

The German bank said last month that Ajay Shah would take on the newly created role of head of technology in the Americas.

Christian Sewing, who took over as Deutsche Bank’s chief executive last April, has been trying to boost the investment banking franchise while restructuring businesses such as equities and bond trading to revive profits after three consecutive years of losses. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Chang)