Deutsche Bank's international private bank unit hires seven bankers in Americas

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say bankers will “be part of the New York, San Francisco and Latin America teams”, not “be based in New York, San Francisco, Brazil and Mexico”)

(Reuters) -Deutsche Bank’s international private bank (IPB) unit said on Friday it hired seven bankers in the Americas, as it looks to strengthen its business in the region.

The bankers will be joining from Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Wealth Management and will be part of the New York, San Francisco and Latin America teams, the unit said.

It added that the U.S. operations were also looking to recruit in New York, the West Coast and Florida.

The German lender’s IPB unit offers advisory and wealth management services to high net-worth individuals and their families.