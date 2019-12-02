Deutsche Bank's dealmaker leaves for hedge fund

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s head of corporate M&A, James Ruane, has left the company to join British hedge fund Bayview International, a spokesman for the German lender said on Tuesday.

Ruane has been replaced by Chief Accounting Officer Andreas Loetscher, the spokesman said.

Ruane, who was with Deutsche Bank for more than six years, worked on a number of deals, including the sale of the bank’s retail businesses in Poland and Portugal and the sale of its prime brokerage business to BNP Paribas.

He joins Bayview as the head of European special situations, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Anil D’Silva)