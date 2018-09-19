FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 19, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints GM of Riyadh branch

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Mohammed Alajmi as general manager of its branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

Alajmi, who joined the bank in 2012, will oversee the bank’s business regulated by the kingdom’s central bank and will help deliver bank services to Saudi clients, it said.

In addition to operating the branch, the bank also operates Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, regulated by the Capital Market Authority. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.