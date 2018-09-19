MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints GM of Riyadh branch

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Mohammed Alajmi as general manager of its branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

Alajmi, who joined the bank in 2012, will oversee the bank’s business regulated by the kingdom’s central bank and will help deliver bank services to Saudi clients, it said.

In addition to operating the branch, the bank also operates Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, regulated by the Capital Market Authority. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)