MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires top M&A banker from Morgan Stanley for Industrials group

May 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed M&A veteran Richard Robinson as a managing director and vice chairman of its global Industrials group, the German lender said on Tuesday.

The veteran banker will initially focus on bigger clients in the bank’s fertilizer, agribusiness and mining segment, it said.

Robinson spent 21 years at U.S. bank Morgan Stanley, where he most recently served as co-head of basic materials for the Americas.

He has worked as an adviser on several mega deals, including the $41 billion merger of Canadian fertilizer and chemical companies Agrium and Potash to form Nutrien and Bell Canada’s $65 billion spin-off of telephone equipment maker Nortel Networks.

In his new role, Robinson will also oversee clients in the natural resources, industrial and energy sectors, with a focus on their clean and alternative energy efforts.

He is based in New York and reports to John Anos, global co-head Industrials, Deutsche Bank said.