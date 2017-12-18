FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 11:10 AM / a day ago

Qatar's Deutsche Bank board rep elected to chair integrity committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Stefan Simon, who represents Qatar’s investment in Deutsche Bank as a member of the supervisory board, has been elected to the chair the board’s integrity committee, a bank spokesman said on Monday.

Simon assumes the position on Jan. 1 from Louise M. Parent, whose board term expires in May.

Simon was appointed to the board in 2016 and has been a member of the integrity committee, which monitors compliance, ethics and legal risks.

Qatar has a nearly 10 percent holding in Germany’s largest lender. (Reporting by Andreas Framke and Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
