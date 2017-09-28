FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank hires top ING banker Duynstee
September 28, 2017 / 3:17 PM / in 21 days

CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank hires top ING banker Duynstee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Duynstee will lead corporate finance, not M&A)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Maurits Duynstee, the head of Dutch wholesale banking at ING, to lead its corporate finance team in the Benelux region, the German bank said on Thursday.

Duynstee joins former JP Morgan banker Olaf van Tuijl and former Goldman Sachs managing director Alasdair Warren at Deutsche Bank, a spokeswoman said. He is to start Jan. 1.

The appointment follows the departure of three senior Deutsche Bank bankers in the Netherlands earlier this month to open an office in Amsterdam for Jefferies. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)

