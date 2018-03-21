FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 21, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Deutsche Bank sees $550 mln Q1 headwind from strong euro, funding costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - A strong euro and higher funding costs have created a 450 million euro ($552.92 million) headwind for Deutsche Bank in the first quarter of the year, the German lender’s finance chief said on Wednesday.

James von Moltke, the bank’s chief financial officer, said that a stronger euro was turning out to be a 300 million euro drag on the investment bank, while the cost of funding was a 150 million euro drag.

“We do have a headwind on a year-on-year comparison before you get to business performance of about 450 million euros,” von Moltke said.

Shares in the bank were down 5.1 percent at 1324 GMT. ($1 = 0.8139 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.