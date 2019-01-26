Deutsche Bank to get additional investment from Qatar -Bloomberg

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is in advanced talks to get an additional investment from Qatar, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Bloomberg, citing unidentified sources, said the timing and size of the investment was unclear. The investment would likely come through Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund, the report said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. A representative for Qatar Investment Authority wasn’t immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Christoph Steitz)