RPT-Deutsche Bank CEO: Our financial strength is beyond doubt

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s new CEO said the financial strength of Germany’s largest bank was “beyond doubt” following a ratings downgrade by Standard & Poor’s, saying its funding plans were sound and it was insulated from market risk.

“At group level, our financial strength is beyond doubt,” CEO Christian Sewing said in a letter to staff released by Deutsche Bank after S&P cut the bank’s credit rating to BBB+ from A-. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)