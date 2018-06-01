FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Deutsche Bank CEO: Our financial strength is beyond doubt

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attache to correct alert series)

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s new CEO said the financial strength of Germany’s largest bank was “beyond doubt” following a ratings downgrade by Standard & Poor’s, saying its funding plans were sound and it was insulated from market risk.

“At group level, our financial strength is beyond doubt,” CEO Christian Sewing said in a letter to staff released by Deutsche Bank after S&P cut the bank’s credit rating to BBB+ from A-. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

