Chinese investor HNA backs Deutsche Bank management after ratings cut

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Chinese investor HNA Group Co Ltd said it supported the management of Deutsche Bank after Germany’s leading bank had its credit rating cut by Standard & Poor’s and U.S. regulators expressed concern over its financial health.

“HNA remains committed to Deutsche Bank’s long-term success and looks forward to continuing to work with the management team in support of that goal,” said a spokesman for HNA, Deutsche’s largest shareholder with a stake of nearly 8 percent. (Reporting by Andreas Framke Writing by Douglas Busvine)