FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 1, 2018 / 8:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese investor HNA backs Deutsche Bank management after ratings cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Chinese investor HNA Group Co Ltd said it supported the management of Deutsche Bank after Germany’s leading bank had its credit rating cut by Standard & Poor’s and U.S. regulators expressed concern over its financial health.

“HNA remains committed to Deutsche Bank’s long-term success and looks forward to continuing to work with the management team in support of that goal,” said a spokesman for HNA, Deutsche’s largest shareholder with a stake of nearly 8 percent. (Reporting by Andreas Framke Writing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.