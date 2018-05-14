Deutsche Bank has no plans to pull out of Asian countries - CEO

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has no plans to pull out of Asian countries, Chief Executive Christian Sewing has told a company town hall meeting in Asia, according to a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank.

* “We can only be relevant to our clients if we continue to be strong in Asia,” Sewing said.

* He said that 88 of Deutsche Bank’s top 100 clients globally are doing business with the lender on matters related to Asia

* “There is no question that our Asia business is key to our broader global success,” he said.

* Bloomberg first reported Sewing's comments.