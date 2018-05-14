FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 2:14 PM / in 2 hours

Deutsche Bank has no plans to pull out of Asian countries - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has no plans to pull out of Asian countries, Chief Executive Christian Sewing has told a company town hall meeting in Asia, according to a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank.

* “We can only be relevant to our clients if we continue to be strong in Asia,” Sewing said.

* He said that 88 of Deutsche Bank’s top 100 clients globally are doing business with the lender on matters related to Asia

* “There is no question that our Asia business is key to our broader global success,” he said.

* Bloomberg first reported Sewing’s comments. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Framke Writing by Arno Schuetze Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
