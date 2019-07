FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it posted a loss of 3.15 billion euros ($3.51 billion) in the second quarter as a result of costs for a major restructuring.

Deutsche had flagged that it would lose around 2.8 billion euros in the quarter when it announced earlier this month the restructuring that will see 18,000 jobs go and cost 7.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa)