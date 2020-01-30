Financials
January 30, 2020 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Bank posts larger-than-expected loss in Q4 and full year

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche bank posted a 1.6 billion euro ($1.78 billion) loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing the total loss for the year to 5.7 billion euros, as the bank undergoes a costly overhaul, the lender said on Thursday.

The results were worse than expected. Analysts on average forecast Deutsche would lose 1 billion euros in the quarter and 5 billion euros for the full year.

$1 = 0.9014 euros Reporting by Tom Sims, Patricia Uhlig and Hans Seidenstuecker Editing by Michelle Martin

