FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank posted a 65 percent decline in net profit in the third quarter, it said on Wednesday, as Germany’s largest bank restructures under new leadership.

Net profit of 229 million euros ($262.71 million) was down from 649 million euros a year ago but still beat the 149 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8717 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)