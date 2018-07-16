Deutsche Bank says expects Q2 profit above expectations

FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank expects to report second-quarter pretax profit of about 700 million euros ($818 mln) and net income of approximately 400 million euros, it said on Monday.

“The results are considerably above the average consensus estimate,” Germany’s flagship lender said in a statement.

It added that it expects group revenues to be around 6.6 billion euros.

Deutsche Bank had been expected to publish its results on July 25. ($1 = 0.8553 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Tom Sims)