July 16, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank says expects Q2 profit above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank expects to report second-quarter pretax profit of about 700 million euros ($818 mln) and net income of approximately 400 million euros, it said on Monday.

“The results are considerably above the average consensus estimate,” Germany’s flagship lender said in a statement.

It added that it expects group revenues to be around 6.6 billion euros.

Deutsche Bank had been expected to publish its results on July 25. ($1 = 0.8553 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Tom Sims)

