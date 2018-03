FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank on Friday warned on costs for 2018, citing delays in some business disposals, even as Germany’s largest lender said it expects revenues to rise for the full year.

“We currently do not expect the planned 900 million euros of cost savings to materialize in 2018,” the bank said in its annual report for 2017. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Maria Sheahan)