JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will shut down its South African corporate broking, advisory and sponsor-services, it said on Monday, as part of its plan to return to profitability under new Chief Executive Christian Sewing.

“There will be an orderly wind-up of the Advisory, Corporate Broking and Sponsor Services businesses over a period of up to six months,” spokesman Stuart Haslam said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by James Macharia)