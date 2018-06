FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is selling a $1 billion portfolio of legacy shipping loans to an entity owned by funds managed by Oak Hill Advisors and Varde Partners, it said on Tuesday.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Reuters had reported last week that the sale of the portfolio to the two groups was imminent. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Tom Sims)