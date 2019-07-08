Deutsche Bank APAC equity capital markets head leaving -sources

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s Asia-Pacific head of equity capital markets, Jason Cox, is leaving as part of the company’s move to eliminate 18,000 jobs globally, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Cox confirmed the move to Reuters, although he declined to provide details. A spokeswoman for the bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lender announced the job losses on Sunday as part of a restructuring plan that will ultimately cost 7.4 billion euros ($8.3 billion) and see it undo years of work aimed at making its investment bank a major force on Wall Street.

As part of the overhaul, the bank will scrap its global equities business. (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)