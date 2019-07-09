Deutsche Bank CEO to invest 25% of fixed salary in bank's shares - source

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is planning to invest a quarter of his fixed salary in the bank’s shares, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Sewing announced plans to invest a “substantial amount” in the bank on Monday but the exact amount had been unclear.

Sewing, unveiling a broad restructuring of the bank and on an investor roadshow this week, said he wanted to put his money where his mouth was. (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Tassilo Hummel)