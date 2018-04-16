FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 16, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB asks Deutsche Bank to simulate costs of winding down trading - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has asked Deutsche Bank to estimate the costs of winding down its giant trading operations, the first such simulation by Europe’s biggest banks, Deutsche’s finance chief said on Monday.

But Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke stressed in an interview with Reuters that the request from the ECB was “not an unusual exercise” and that it was “totally unrelated” to an internal review of its global investment bank. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.