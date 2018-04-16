ECB asks Deutsche Bank to simulate costs of winding down trading - CFO

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has asked Deutsche Bank to estimate the costs of winding down its giant trading operations, the first such simulation by Europe’s biggest banks, Deutsche’s finance chief said on Monday.

But Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke stressed in an interview with Reuters that the request from the ECB was “not an unusual exercise” and that it was “totally unrelated” to an internal review of its global investment bank. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt Editing by Arno Schuetze)