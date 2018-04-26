FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank fired 300 U.S.-based investment bankers on Wednesday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds report from Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung)

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank fired 300 U.S.-based investment bankers on Wednesday as part of a broader overhaul of the global unit, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The bank will lay off another 100 U.S. bankers by the end of the week, said the person, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Financial Times was the first to report the development.

Separately, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said Deutsche Bank planned to cut more than 1,000 jobs in the United States. The bank declined to comment on the figure. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alexandra Hudson)

