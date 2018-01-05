CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank to post small 2017 loss on U.S. tax reform, weak markets

(Corrects time frame of loss to full year, not fourth quarter)

FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it would post a small net loss in 2017 after weak trading, a low level of client activity and the 1.5 billion euro ($1.81 billion) negative impact of a tax overhaul in the United States.

“Trading conditions in the fourth quarter 2017 were characterized by low volatility in financial markets and low levels of client activity in key businesses,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Friday.