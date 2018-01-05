FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Market News
January 5, 2018 / 3:25 PM / in 28 minutes

CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank to post small 2017 loss on U.S. tax reform, weak markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects time frame of loss to full year, not fourth quarter)

FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it would post a small net loss in 2017 after weak trading, a low level of client activity and the 1.5 billion euro ($1.81 billion) negative impact of a tax overhaul in the United States.

“Trading conditions in the fourth quarter 2017 were characterized by low volatility in financial markets and low levels of client activity in key businesses,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Friday.

$1 = 0.8306 euros Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.