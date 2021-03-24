Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Turkey's lira government bonds offer "decent" risk-premium after rout - Deutsche Bank

By Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - Turkish local currency fixed income is fundamentally cheap after the recent sell-off and at levels which provide a “decent” risk-premium, Deutsche Bank said in a report on Wednesday.

The bank said it now expected bond yields to end the year significantly higher than it initially thought, with 2-year, 5-year and 10-year local currency bond yields likely to finish 2021 at 16-17% compared to its initial forecast of levels below 12.5%.

Turkey’s 10-year yields, which move inverse to the bonds’ prices, eased to 17.5% on Wednesday having hit 20% earlier in the week.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Marc Jones

