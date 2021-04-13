Deutsche Bank offers COVID-19 vaccine to staff at New York office

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all staff and eligible dependents at its New York office starting next week, the bank said in a memo seen by Reuters.

While employees are not required to get vaccinated, the bank said it had enlisted healthcare provider Premise Health to administer the shots after a survey of employees found widespread support for the on-site effort, according to the memo, which was sent to staff on Monday.

Deutsche is the first big bank in New York to say it is offering the vaccine at its offices, though many offer on-site testing for COVID-19. Companies worldwide are looking to entice employees to return to working in offices.

Most employees of New York banks have worked from home or other remote locations since the pandemic took hold in the city in early March 2020. Around 45,000 New Yorkers died from the disease, making it the hardest-hit state after California, according to a Reuters tally. tmsnrt.rs/3a9p5mZ

Distribution of the vaccines is managed by New York state, and Deutsche Bank said it expects to receive Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, a two-dose shot that can be given to anyone older than 18.

The bank plans to roll out the vaccination effort in phases, starting with full-time Deutsche Bank employees who are working at the New York office. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Paul Simao)