April 24, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Boerse to name three new executive board members

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday that its supervisory board will likely name three new executive board members at its meeting on Wednesday.

The non-executive supervisory board will discuss candidates to replace Andreas Preuss and Jeffrey Tessler, whose executive board contracts are expiring, as well as candidates for a new position that will enlarge the board to six seats from five. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Alexander Smith)

