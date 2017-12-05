Deutsche Boerse to use access cash for buy backs, acquisitions

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse has agreed to launch a new share buy back worth roughly 200 million euros ($237 million), the German stock exchange operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

The programme, which Deutsche Boerse wants to complete by the end of June, will be financed with available cash resources worth 800 million euros, part of which will also be used to fund acquisitions, it said.

Earlier this year, Deutsche Boerse’s planned merger with LSE Group fell apart. Former Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said in May that big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table. ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Douglas Busvine)