FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse board to decide on new CEO on Thursday - FAZ
Sections
Featured
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 8:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Boerse board to decide on new CEO on Thursday - FAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s supervisory board is to meet on Thursday to pick a successor to Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter, and Unicredit’s Theodor Weimer is the directors’ favourite candidate, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported.

Weimer, the head of Unicredit’s Germany unit, is a strong contender to take the helm of the stock exchange operator, a person familiar with the search said on Wednesday.

Kengeter is stepping down amid an ongoing insider trading investigation. He denies wrongdoing.

FAZ cited unspecified sources as saying the board’s sub-committee for personnel matters was scheduled to pick a candidate on Thursday and the full board would sign off on that choice - most likely Weimer - and issue a statement afterwards.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.