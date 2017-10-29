FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse chairman says board has CEO shortlist -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
THE WIDER IMAGE
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
White nationalists stage anti-refugee protests
White nationalists stage anti-refugee protests
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
THE WIDER IMAGE
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2017 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Boerse chairman says board has CEO shortlist -newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s board has a shortlist of potential candidates for chief executive and hopes to make a final decision before the end of the year, the board’s chairman said in an interview with a German newspaper published on Sunday.

“Our goal is to have someone by Jan. 1. We definitely want to agree on a successor this year,” Joachim Faber, chairman of the German exchange operator’s supervisory board, said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“We have a shortlist with a handful of potentially qualified candidates that we are now going through quickly,” he said.

The paper said that Faber’s ideal candidate would have the following: German as a native language, experience as an entrepreneur, not necessarily exchange experience, good contacts with politicians, and a high degree of knowledge about regulation.

Faber himself ruled out stepping down.

The search for a new chief comes after the current CEO, Carsten Kengeter, last week tendered his resignation amid an ongoing insider trading investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.