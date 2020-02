FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said on Friday that it had extended the contract of its chief executive officer, Theodor Weimer, by another four years.

The decision came on Friday at a meeting of the supervisory board, and the contract will run until Dec. 31, 2024.

Deutsche Boerse had already signalled the contract would be extended, but the length of the extension was an unknown. (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)