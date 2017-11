FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse on Thursday named the banker Theodor Weimer to assume the German exchange operator’s helm in January as it attempts to move beyond an insider trading probe and a failed mega merger. Weimer, who has headed Unicredit’s Germany unit, will take the reins from Carsten Kengeter, who has resigned amid the ongoing insider trading investigation while denying any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Arno Schuetze)