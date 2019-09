LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex Clearing arm said on Monday it was scrapping booking fees for customers that want to switch clearing in over-the-counter derivatives to the Frankfurt operator ahead of Brexit.

“The incentive program of Eurex Clearing provides for a 100% discount on booking fees for portfolio switches in over-the-counter interest rate derivatives to Eurex Clearing until end of 2019,” Eurex said in a statement.