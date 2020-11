FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s blue-chip DAX index will expand to 40 from the current 30 companies with tougher membership criteria, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday.

The overhaul comes in the wake of the Wirecard accounting scandal and marks the biggest shake-up in the index’s history. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker; editing by Thomas Seythal)