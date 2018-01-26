Deutsche Boerse's Eurex unit to end trading in Switzerland

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Eurex, the derivatives exchange of Deutsche Boerse, said on Friday it would end its trading activities in Switzerland following a regulatory change there, diverting all activity for its global clients through Frankfurt.

Eurex Zuerich AG will end operational trading activities by March 31.

Eurex said the move would “reduce legal and operational complexity as well as costs as participants no longer need memberships at two exchanges.” (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter)