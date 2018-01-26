FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 26, 2018 / 9:21 AM / in an hour

Deutsche Boerse's Eurex unit to end trading in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Eurex, the derivatives exchange of Deutsche Boerse, said on Friday it would end its trading activities in Switzerland following a regulatory change there, diverting all activity for its global clients through Frankfurt.

Eurex Zuerich AG will end operational trading activities by March 31.

Eurex said the move would “reduce legal and operational complexity as well as costs as participants no longer need memberships at two exchanges.” (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.