a month ago
Insider trading probe into Deutsche Boerse CEO still open - prosecutor
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a month ago

Insider trading probe into Deutsche Boerse CEO still open - prosecutor

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - The public prosecutor in Frankfurt said on Thursday that an investigation into Deutsche Boerse's chief executive Carsten Kengeter on allegations of insider trading is still open.

A spokesman for the German exchange operator said in response, "It's an ongoing investigation."

The statements from the prosecutor and the German exchange operator come amid a new investigation from German market regulator BaFin into whether Deutsche Boerse misrepresented the status of the case in a public announcement on Tuesday.

Deutsche Boerse said at the time that Frankfurt's public prosecutor had offered to drop an investigation into Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter over allegations of insider trading if it accepts two fines totalling 10.5 million euros ($12.07 million). ($1 = 0.8698 euros) (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Tom Sims; Editing by Edward Taylor)

