BaFin critical of Deutsche Boerse insider trading settlement - source

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s financial regulator BaFin has taken a critical view of a settlement between Deutsche Boerse and Frankfurt prosecutors to clear up a months-long insider trading case, a source said Friday.

The stance is a blow to efforts by the exchange operator and its CEO to move on from the case, which has cast a shadow over the company since February.

A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.

