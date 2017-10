FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday that it was capping executive pay for board members at 9.5 million euros ($11.3 million) a year effective from 2017.

The decision was made at a meeting of the German exchange operator’s supervisory board and comes as the company settles allegations of insider trading. ($1 = 0.8380 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)