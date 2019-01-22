Deutsche Boerse sees adjusted net profit growth of around 17 pct in 2018

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, saying it expected its adjusted net profit in 2018 to increase by around 17 percent.

“Deutsche Boerse AG announces, after consolidating the preliminary results for the financial year 2018 for the first time, that the guidance for the growth of the adjusted net profit for 2018 will be exceeded significantly,” it said.

Deutsche Boerse said its previous guidance had been for an increase of adjusted net profit by more than 10 per cent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Tom Sims)