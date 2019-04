FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, roughly in line with expectations.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 275 million euros ($307.4 million) was a little more than the 267 million euros expected in a Reuters poll and up from 249 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by David Goodman)