FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday said it posted a 27% rise in second-quarter net profit and confirmed its targets for the full year.

Consolidated net profit was 267 million euros ($297.44 million), up from 210 million euros a year ago, the company said. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Edward Taylor)