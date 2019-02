FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse posted a worse-than-expected 35 percent fall in net profit in the fourth quarter.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 140 million euros ($157.88 million) was less than the 203 million euros expected in a Reuters poll. It is down from 214 million euros a year ago. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Christoph Steitz)