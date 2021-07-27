Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Deutsche Boerse Q2 net profit up 21%, better than expected

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday it posted a 21% rise in second-quarter net profit, a better result than analysts had expected, and confirmed its guidance for the year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 310.9 million euros ($367.95 million), up from 256.7 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit increase of 16%. ($1 = 0.8450 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Chris Reese)

