FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse on Monday posted a 10 percent rise in net profit in the third quarter and confirmed its guidance for the full year.

Profit of 225 million euros ($256.23 million) was better than the 206 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll and up from 204 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Ludwig Burger)